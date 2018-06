ETH/USD stuck in a channel that won’t be easy on bulls. Medium term charts point to some gains and then battle. Second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, Ethereum, has a tough time to regain its lost glory as the price of this crypto has been stuck in a lower high, lower low downward sloping trendline […] The post Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bulls don’t know how to break this trap appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story