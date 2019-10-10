ETH/USD went up from $181.15 to $193.25 this Wednesday. The MACD indicator shows three straight bullish sessions. ETH/USD went up from $181.15 to $193.25, going up by almost 6.70% this Wednesday. Currently, the ETH/USD is priced at around $193. The bulls managed to break past the $190-level for the first time since September 24. The […] The post Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD crosses $190 for the first time since September 24, will $200-level be passed? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
