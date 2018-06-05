“Unlike bank transfers, crypto asset transactions can be cleared and settled quickly without an intermediary, wrote Dong He. Ethereum price could hold the support at $580 in the near-term, but another support zone is highlighted at $570. Ethereum price acceleration towards $600 key resistance has slowed down, besides it is testing the key support area […] The post Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD holds tight on key support; IMF explains why cryptocurrencies are volatile appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story