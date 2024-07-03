The European Commission has granted conditional approval for the acquisition of joint control of ITA Airways by Deutsche Lufthansa AG (Lufthansa) and the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF). This decision, rendered on Wednesday, is contingent upon adherence to specific remedies proposed by Lufthansa and MEF.The Commission had identified potential competition issues on several short-haul routes between Italy and Central Europe, as well as limited long-haul routes connecting Italy with the United States and Canada. Additionally, the acquisition could potentially bolster ITA’s dominant position at Milan-Linate Airport.Approval was granted based on a comprehensive remedy package submitted by Lufthansa and MEF. This package will allow one or two competing airlines to access the necessary assets to commence non-stop flights between Rome or Milan and various airports in Central Europe.To address concerns on the long-haul routes, the merged entity will forge agreements with rival airlines, enhancing their competitiveness through interlining agreements or slot swaps. Furthermore, Lufthansa and MEF will transfer take-off and landing slots at Milan-Linate to the designated remedy takers for the affected short-haul routes.The Commission indicated that Lufthansa and MEF can only finalize the transaction once the Commission has approved suitable remedy takers for the short-haul, long-haul, and Milan-Linate commitments. The suitability of these remedy takers will be evaluated through a separate buyer approval process.Back on January 23, 2024, the Commission initiated an investigation to determine whether Lufthansa’s acquisition of a stake in ITA could potentially limit competition on specific air transport routes in and out of Italy. The Commission expressed concerns that this deal could result in higher prices or diminished service quality for customers.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com