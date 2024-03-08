Officials from the European Commission have disclosed their intention to interrogate Apple about the recent event where the technology company barred Epic Games’ developer account from its app store.The current dispute started when Epic Games declared that it had obtained a developer account to reintroduce its highly popular video game, Fortnite, on Apple’s separate app store for the EU, under the newly established Digital Markets Act (DMA).Apple had previously removed Fortnite from its app store in 2020. Apple cited the reason being that Epic Games had seriously violated its contractual obligations to Apple. This led the courts to decide that Apple has the power to terminate ‘any or all’ of Epic Games’ wholly owned subsidiaries, affiliates, and other entities under Epic Games’ control whenever it wants and at its own discretion. Keeping Epic’s past and ongoing actions in view, Apple decided to utilize that power.Discussing the reintroduction of Fortnite on iOS, Apple’s Phil Schiller highlighted that the company is uncertain whether Epic Games will adhere to the company’s regulations. He aired his worries about the game company’s criticisms of Apple’s compliance with the DMA. Schiller asked Epic Games’s CEO, Tim Sweeney in an email, “In clear, unequivocal terms, can you explain why we should trust Epic this time?”Sweeney retorted, “Epic and its connected entities are behaving in good faith and will adhere to all conditions of existing and future agreements with Apple. We’re happy to provide Apple with any further specific assurances on this matter that you wish.”On March 2, Apple sent a letter to Epic Games stating that they had notably contacted Mr. Sweeney to give him an opportunity to justify why Apple should trust Epic this time and permit Epic Games Sweden AB to be an active developer. They perceived Mr. Sweeney’s response to that request as wholly inadequate and lacking credibility.”Be aware that Apple has, effective immediately, terminated the Developer Program membership of Epic Games Sweden AB,” the letter added, labeling Epic as ‘verifiably untrustworthy’.The EU’s competition regulator disclosed that it has called for further clarifications from Apple under the DMA about the issue while Epic Games is contemplating relaunching Fortnite on iOS via a third-party app store owned by another company.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com