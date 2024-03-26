The European Commission announced on Tuesday that it has initiated a formal antitrust investigation to determine if Zoetis, Inc., a prominent animal health company, may have violated EU competition regulations by obstructing the market introduction of a competing innovative biologic medication for chronic pain management in dogs.Zoetis’ Librela is the first and only European-approved monoclonal antibody medication designed to treat pain related to osteoarthritis in dogs. Simultaneously with the development of Librela, Zoetis acquired another late-stage product, intended for the same pain relief indication, which was slated for commercialization in the European Economic Area (EEA) by a separate entity.The Commission expresses concerns that Zoetis could have engaged in exclusionary actions, opposing EU antitrust laws, by halting the development of this alternative product in the pipeline and denying the transfer of this pipeline medicine to the third party that held exclusive commercialization rights in the EEA.If found true, the behavior undergoing investigation may violate EU competition laws, which forbid the misuse of dominance and transgress Article 54 of the EEA Agreement.The Commission has prioritized carrying out its thorough investigation. However, it is important to note that the commencement of a formal investigation doesn’t determine its final result.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com