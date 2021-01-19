What is the outlook for EUR/CHF in the coming months? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Danske Research discusses EUR/CHF outlook and maintains a neutral bias on the cross over the coming months. Danske targets the cross at 1.08 in 1-3 months, and 1.10 in 6-12 months. “Following the relief rally in EUR/CHF since […] The post EUR/CHF: Balanced Risk N-Term; Scope For Move Higher In H2 – Danske appeared first on Forex Crunch.
