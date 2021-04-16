What is the outlook for EUR/CHF in the near-term and long-term? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Agricole CIB Research discusses EUR/CHF outlook and maintains a structural bullish bias in the long-term. “With the EUR/CHF cross having rebounded towards our March/June 1.1000 projection, our near-term outlook is neutral. This makes sense since positioning is back […] The post EUR/CHF: Neutral N-Term; Core Bullish L-Term For 1.15 – Credit Agricole appeared first on Forex Crunch.
