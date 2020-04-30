The ECB holds its policy meeting later today. What can we expect from policymakers with regard to asset purchases? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: SEB Research discusses its expectations for the ECB policy meeting. “Under the already announced programmes, the ECB’s net asset purchases total EUR 1110bn in 2020. Assuming a linear distribution, […] The post EUR: ECB Unlikely To Specify An Explicit Increase In Net Assets Purchases – SEB appeared first on Forex Crunch.
