In light of advanced data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, this time by just 750 contracts. On the other hand, volume extended the choppy performance and shrunk by 47.6K contracts. EUR/USD still targets 1.10 EUR/USD remains unable to surpass the key 1.10 handle […] The post EUR Futures: further rangebound on the cards appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story