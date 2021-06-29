Our EURGBP forecast notes that the pair has rebounded strongly and is now pressuring dynamic resistance. It remains to be seen how the price will react around the current upside obstacle. An upside breakout may signal more gains. Still, technically, we cannot exclude a temporary decline in the short term. There is a chance the […] The post EUR/GBP Forecast: Challenging Dynamic Resistance Before Breakout? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
