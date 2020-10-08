What is the outlook for EUR/GBP in the near-term? Danske Research expects EUR/GBP to stuck in range near-term and to move lower towards 0.0.86 on a Brexit deal in November. “We expect EUR/GBP to trade within 0.90-0.92 until we get clarification on Brexit. Our base case remains a simple free trade agreement covering goods and we […] The post EUR/GBP: Within 0.90-0.92 Until We Get Clarification On Brexit; Lower Into 0.86 On Deal In November – Danske appeared first on Forex Crunch.

