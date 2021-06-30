In our EURJPY forecast we see a rebounded after the pair again reached the 131.27 level. Currently, it is pressuring a confluence area, and it remains to be seen if it makes an upside breakout or makes a turn to the downside. The pair rallied after the Japanese Preliminary Industrial Production dropped by 5.9% versus […] The post EUR/JPY Forecast: Retesting Resistance Levels in Confluence Zone appeared first on Forex Crunch.
