EUR/JPY posted an impressive rally in the second half of May. What is the forecast for the pair in the coming weeks? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Suisse abandons its bearish EUR/JPY bias and no longer targets the cross at 112 over the coming weeks. “As for our risk aversion trades in G10, short […] The post EUR/JPY: Short A Pain Trade; No Longer Looking For A Move Towards 112 – Credit Suisse appeared first on Forex Crunch.
