The volatility continues in the FX markets. What is the long-term outlook for EUR/JPY? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Societe Generale Research maintains recommending short EUR/JPY as a core structural long-term trade. "April is still winter for markets. President Trump warned last night of two terrible weeks ahead and estimates of a possible […]

