EUR/JPY technical analysis: 121.38 is the level to beat for bulls

EUR/JPY's 4-hour chart shows a bearish channel breakout. The pair needs to clear a newfound resistance at 121.38 to validate the bullish breakout. EUR/JPY violated a bearish channel on July 25, confirming a short-term bearish-to-bullish trend change. The upside, however, has been capped at 121.38 ever since. As a result, 121.38 is the level to

