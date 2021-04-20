The ECB holds a policy meeting later this week. What is the outlook for EUR? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Agricole CIB Research discusses its expectations for this week’s ECB policy meeting. “The main focus will be on the outcome of the April ECB policy meeting. We expect Lagarde to likely reiterate the […] The post EUR: Short Squeeze May Continue Absence Any Significant Dovish Surprises From ECB – Credit Agricole appeared first on Forex Crunch.
- EUR: Short Squeeze May Continue Absence Any Significant Dovish Surprises From ECB – Credit Agricole - April 20, 2021
- CAD: BoC To Announce A Tapering Roadmap This Week; Risk Skewed Towards A Weaker CAD – BofA - April 20, 2021
- GBP/USD: Altitude sickness at 1.40? Oversold dollar may outweigh sterling strength - April 20, 2021