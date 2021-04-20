The ECB holds a policy meeting later this week. What is the outlook for EUR? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Agricole CIB Research discusses its expectations for this week’s ECB policy meeting. “The main focus will be on the outcome of the April ECB policy meeting. We expect Lagarde to likely reiterate the […] The post EUR: Short Squeeze May Continue Absence Any Significant Dovish Surprises From ECB – Credit Agricole appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story