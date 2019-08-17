Trade wars are dominating trading and moving currencies. Where next for the major pairs? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Danske Research discusses USD/JPY and EUR/USD tactical outlook and expects a move towards 105 and 1.10 respectively. USD/JPY is still trading with a heavy tone as global bond yields are making new lows and commodity […] The post EUR/USD: A Move To 1.10 Likely – Danske appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story