EUR/USD shows a bullish bias after the Fed’s statement and interest rate. The pair is still locked in the sideways channel. The risk-off sentiment continues to weigh on the pair. The daily analysis for EUR/USD pair remains neutral to bullish after the price picked momentum on a dovish Fed’s stance. As a result, the EUR/USD […] The post EUR/USD Analysis: Bulls Aiming 1.1876 After Fed, More Gains on Cards appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story