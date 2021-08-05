EUR/USD remains under pressure below mid-1.1800. Fed’s hawkish turn is pressing the Euro. US initial jobless claims came matched expectations. Euro remains unimpressed. Decreasing COVID cases mildly lend support to the Euro. The EUR/USD analysis dropped 15-20 pips in the last hour and last traded below the 1.18 midpoint, just below the bottom of its […] The post EUR/USD Analysis: Sidelined Under mid-1.1800 after US Jobless Claims appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: Sidelined Under mid-1.1800 after US Jobless Claims - August 5, 2021
- GBP/USD Outlook: Steady Above 1.3900 after BOE, Bids Failed to Sustain - August 5, 2021
- Forex Broker News: Exness Reports Huge Volume Jump In July - August 5, 2021