Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, explains that EUR/USD pair continues to hold steady having recently recovered from the base of the weekly channel at 1.0892 currently. Key Quotes “We have 13 counts on the daily and weekly charts and suspect that the market is attempting to base near term. It will need to close above […] The post EUR/USD: Approaching the 4 month downtrend – Commerzbank appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR Futures: further rangebound on the cards - October 10, 2019
- EUR/USD: Approaching the 4 month downtrend – Commerzbank - October 10, 2019
- Forex Today: Easing trade tensions lift risk sentiment, UK/US macro data eyed ahead of US-China trade talks - October 10, 2019