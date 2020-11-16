EUR/USD has been rising as markets await additional vaccine news. Concerns about rising coronavirus cases are pushed away for now. Monday’s four-hour chart is painting a bullish picture for the currency pair. A new week, another immunization announcement? On Monday last week, markets soared in response to the news from Pfizer and BioNTech – reporting […] The post EUR/USD: Attack on 1.19? Vaccine optimism outweighs grim virus reality (for now) appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD: Attack on 1.19? Vaccine optimism outweighs grim virus reality (for now) - November 16, 2020
- JPY: Strong JPY Set To Continue As ‘Asia Factor’ Intact; Where To Target? – Danske - November 16, 2020
- Forex Weekly Outlook Nov. 16-20 – US dollar improves, inflation eyed - November 15, 2020