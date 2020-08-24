What are the outlooks for the US dollar against the major currencies in the next month? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Suisse discusses its targets for EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD over the coming month. “For the past few weeks, we have argued that levels such as EURUSD 1.18, UDJPY 105 and […] The post EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD: Where To Target Next Month? – Credit Suisse appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD: Where To Target Next Month? – Credit Suisse - August 24, 2020
- EUR/USD: Struggling to recover for three good reasons, set to resume falls? - August 24, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast Aug. 24-28 – - August 23, 2020