EUR/USD has advanced after Moderna reported progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine. Uncertainty about the EU Fund, US COVID-19 cases, and other factors may limit gains. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is showing the pair is at a critical juncture. “Robust immune response” – these words used by Moderna to describes its progress on developing a coronavirus […] The post EUR/USD: Break or bounce at critical cap? Coronavirus vaccine hopes battle EU uncertainty appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story