EUR/USD has been under pressure amid intensifying Sino-American tensions. Objection to the Franco-German plan is weighing on the euro. Monday’s four-hour chart is showing the pair is just above critical support. The euro has reasons to fall, the dollar motives to rise – will it be enough to break below a crucial confluence of support? […] The post EUR/USD: Break or bounce at critical support? Geopolitics threaten to send it lower appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story