EUR/USD is holding onto most gains as markets cheer coronavirus vaccine promises. The Fed’s dovish shift and eurozone inflation figures are set to move the pair as August draws to an end. Monday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further gains. Clinging to the holiday tranquility on the last day of August – that is how […] The post EUR/USD: Bulls ready to restart the rally, investors have reasons to ditch the dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story