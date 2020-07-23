EUR/USD has been taking a pause from its surge just under 1.16. Sino-American relations, jobless claims, and coronavirus figures counter optimism about the EU fund. Thursday’s four-hour chart is pointing to mildly overbought conditions. Five days and 200 pips of rises – with hardly any stop – is a rare sight for EUR/USD and a […] The post EUR/USD: Correction time? China’s payback, US data, overbought conditions may push it down appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story