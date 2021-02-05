EUR/USD has been sliding as the dollar amid a brighter outlook for the US economy. Nonfarm Payrolls are projected to show a fresh gain in jobs, but may trigger profit-taking. Friday’s four-hour chart is pointing to oversold conditions, signaling a bounce. What are the real expectations for the upcoming Nonfarm Payrolls report? That is the […] The post EUR/USD: Correction time? Sky-high Nonfarm Payrolls expectations may trigger a bounce appeared first on Forex Crunch.
- EUR/USD: Correction time? Sky-high Nonfarm Payrolls expectations may trigger a bounce - February 5, 2021
- USD: Rebound Can Extend Further N-Term On Further Short Positions Liquidation – MUFG - February 5, 2021
- EUR/USD: 1.1910 On The Cards But Odds Of Push Towards 1.18 Not High – UOB - February 5, 2021