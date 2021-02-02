EUR/USD has been failing to take advantage of the upbeat market mood and advance. Concerns about eurozone growth, vaccine supplies or US stimulus may spark a sell-off. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further losses. Another day, another EUR/USD dead-cat bounce – but this one may lead to a loss of critical support. The euro […] The post EUR/USD: Critical triple-bottom looks vulnerable after the dead-cat bounce appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story