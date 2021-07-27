Euro bulls remain intact despite dismal German data. Buyers are looking to break above the sideways channel. Fed’s meeting today can provide a fresh stimulus to the pair. The EUR/USD analysis continued to strengthen its positions yesterday after forming a good signal to open long positions in the afternoon. The data released in the first […] The post EUR/USD Daily Analysis: Bulls to Pull Gains Beyond 1.1816 Ahead of Fed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

