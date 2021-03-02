EUR/USD has been under growing pressure as Fed reluctance to tackle yields boosts the dollar. ECB efforts to curb rises in long-term returns on Europe’s covid struggles weigh on the euro. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further falls, with only a limited room for a bounce. Are higher yields good or bad? The response […] The post EUR/USD: Dead cat bounce? 1.1950 eyed as central banks take different paths appeared first on Forex Crunch.

