EUR/USD has been advancing amid upbeat PMIs and despite a souring market mood. Markets are digesting the ECB’s decision and awaiting Biden’s speech on the economy. Friday’s four-hour chart is showing that the pair is nearing critical resistance. When a currency holds its ground despite adverse news – it is showing its strength and may […] The post EUR/USD defies gravity, ready to challenge strong resistance appeared first on Forex Crunch.
