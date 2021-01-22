EUR/USD has been advancing amid upbeat PMIs and despite a souring market mood. Markets are digesting the ECB’s decision and awaiting Biden’s speech on the economy. Friday’s four-hour chart is showing that the pair is nearing critical resistance. When a currency holds its ground despite adverse news – it is showing its strength and may […] The post EUR/USD defies gravity, ready to challenge strong resistance appeared first on Forex Crunch.

