EUR/USD dropped amid the US market sell-off, related to growing US coronavirus concerns. An improved situation in Europe hopes for the EU Fund may help the euro weather the storm. Friday’s four-hour chart is showing that the pair held above the 50 SMA. Shelter in place – that phrase can describe EUR/USD’s behavior amid a […] The post EUR/USD down but not out, coronavirus advantage may send it back to uptrend channel appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story