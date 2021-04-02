EUR/USD has been able to recover amid a cheerful start to the second quarter. Robust US jobs figures and low liquidity may send the dollar sharply higher. Europe’s virus issues heavily weigh on the common currency. Friday’s four-hour chart is showing bears remain in the lead. All the gauges are flashing green – FXStreet’s Leading […] The post EUR/USD: End of the correction? Strong Nonfarm Payrolls may trigger a massive sell-off appeared first on Forex Crunch.

