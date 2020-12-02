EUR/USD has surged amid vaccine optimism, QE reaction divergence, and other factors. Biden’s China comments and Trump’s stimulus skepticism may trigger a downtrend correction. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is showing stretched overbought conditions. A big breakout in EUR/USD – something that traders have been longing for – has finally happened. Has it gone too far? Here […] The post EUR/USD euphoria to hit a wall amid overbought conditions, US politicians’ comments appeared first on Forex Crunch.

