EUR/USD is trading close to 1.20, fueled by several encouraging factors. New German forecasts and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are awaited. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is pointing to mildly overbought conditions, while the daily chart shows the next levels to watch. Who said September is a bad month in markets? The back-to-school month has kicked off […] The post EUR/USD: Euro nears break above 1.20, reasons to rise and levels to watch appeared first on Forex Crunch.
