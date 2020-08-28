EUR/USD has been rising in the aftermath of Powell’s dovish message. Further responses to the Fed, US data, and coronavirus news are set to move markets as well. Friday’s four-hour chart is painting a bullish picture. The jury is in – and the verdict is downing the dollar. The world’s reserve currency has entered a […] The post EUR/USD: Euro set to burst above 1.19 after Powell pummels the dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.

