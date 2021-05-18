Danske Research discusses EUR/USD outlook from the valuation front. “We view fair value for EUR/USD to be a 1.08-1.20 range, depending on the model employed. Either way, at current levels, valuation is neutral if not an outright headwind for spot,” Danske notes. “A valuation reversal (lower EUR/USD) could come from 1) rising US real rates, 2) fading EU optimism, 3) a slowdown in […] The post EUR/USD: Fair Value In 1.18-1.20 Range; Valuation Is Neutral At Current Levels – Danske appeared first on Forex Crunch.

