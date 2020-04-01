EUR/USD has shown false breakouts in both directions. What is the technical outlook for the pair? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Suisse discusses EUR/USD technical outlook and adopts a tactical bearish bias targeting a move towards 1.0786-62 “EURUSD remains back in the middle of its range and exactly where we started the […] The post EUR/USD: False Breakout In Both Directions; Tactically Bearish For 1.0786-62 – Credit Suisse appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story