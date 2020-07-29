EUR/USD has been firmly holding onto its massive gains ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision. A dovish message from the Fed and US politicians’ struggles could send it higher. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is showing that overbought conditions are coming closer. Overbought, so what? That seems to be the mantra for EUR/USD in the past week […] The post EUR/USD: Flying above 1.18 with the Fed? Why dollar weakness outweighs overbought conditions appeared first on Forex Crunch.

