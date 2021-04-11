EUR/USD rebounded and had its best week of the year, gaining 1.16%. There are four events on the calendar this week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. The Eurozone Sentix Investor index accelerated to 13.1 in April, up sharply from 5.0. The reading easily beat the forecast of […] The post EUR/USD Forecast April 12-16 – After a superb week for the euro, can the momentum continue? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

