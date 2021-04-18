EUR/USD enjoyed another strong week and posted gains of 0.70%, coming close to the 1.20 level. This week’s events are the ECB rate decision and PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Eurozone Retail Sales rebounded in February with a sizzling gain of 3.0%. This marked a […] The post EUR/USD Forecast April 19-23 – Euro rallies close to 1.20 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
