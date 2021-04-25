EUR/USD rallied late in the week and pushed across the 1.21 level. There are seven releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. The ECB meeting was described as “a meeting to forget”, as policymakers maintained policy and provided little in the way of […] The post EUR/USD Forecast April 26-30 – Euro punches above 1.21 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
