EUR/USD posted slight losses for a second successive week. The upcoming week features the ECB rate decision, eurozone GDP and German retail sales. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. There was some positive news from Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment, which defied expectations and soared to 28.2, up from […] The post EUR/USD Forecast April 27-May 1 – Investors Brace for Sharp Drops in GDP, Retail Sales appeared first on Forex Crunch.

