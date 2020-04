The volatility continues for EUR/USD, which declined 3 percent last week, as the pair fell to the 1.08 level. There are five events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Eurozone inflation remains low. German CPI slowed to 0.1% in March, down from 0.4% […] The post EUR/USD Forecast April 6-10 – Euro Roller-Coaster Continues as Euro Slips to 1.08 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story