EUR/USD has been advancing toward 1.13 as China encourages a bull market. Optimism about Europe joins the bullish case while US coronavirus cases and uncertainty about data may weigh. Monday’s four-hour chart is showing the pair is hitting resistance. After a long US weekend, bulls have returned with rage – kicking it off in China. The […] The post EUR/USD Forecast: Attacking resistance, break or bounce? Technicals are bullish, fundamentals are tied appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story