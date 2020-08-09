After three consecutive weeks with strong gains, EUR/USD was almost unchanged last week. There are five events in the upcoming week, including retail sales and PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Eurozone manufacturing PMIs were within expectations in July, with readings above the 50 level, which […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Aug. 10-14 – Euro tests 1.19 but then retreats appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast Aug. 10-14 – Will US consumer data shake up the sleepy yen? - August 9, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast Aug. 10-14 – Euro tests 1.19 but then retreats - August 9, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast Aug. 10-14 – Aussie Yawns as RBA Holds Course - August 9, 2020