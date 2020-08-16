EUR/USD showed small gains last week and recorded a weekly close above the 1.18 level for the first time since January 2018. There are three events in the upcoming week, including PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence remained in negative territory, which […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Aug. 17-21 – Euro punches above 1.18 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

