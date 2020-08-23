EUR/USD pushed close to the 1.20 level but was unable to consolidate and showed little movement over the week. There are seven events in the upcoming week, including PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. The Eurozone current account surplus soared to EUR 20.7 billion, up from […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Aug. 24-28 – Euro retreats after push towards 1.20 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
