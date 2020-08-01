EUR/USD showed strong gains for a third successive week last week, as the pair briefly punched above the 1.19 level. There are six events in the upcoming week, including retail sales and PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. The German economic outlook improved for a third […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Aug. 3-7 – Euro’s surge continues appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story